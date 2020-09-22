SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The coronavirus pandemic isn’t going anywhere, which means people will have to adjust some of their holiday traditions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now encouraging people to stay away from most of the traditional Halloween activities this year, which might impact trick-or-treating and haunted houses.

The first day of fall is here and Halloween is right around the corner, but COVID-19 is still here, too. The CDC came out with guidelines to help families plan and know what is safe and unsafe.

CDC: Avoid trick-or-treating, costume masks and Halloween parties this year The CDC has issued its first guidance for the holidays, including Halloween, amid the raging coronavirus pandemic.

A local pediatrician from Baystate Health said there are many concerns.

“We’re worried that the typical Halloween things that we do, we have 10 kids grabbing in the bowl of candy in your house or people packed into a one haunted house screaming, all of those things could potentially spread COVID-19,” Dr. John O’Reilly said.

Some higher-risk activities that the CDC said should be avoided include traditional trick-or-treating, crowded costume parties and indoor haunted houses or hayrides.

But the CDC said being able to celebrate is still possible and encourages low-risk alternatives such as pumpkin carving, outdoor scavenger hunts, decorating homes or having virtual costume contests.

“Outdoor activities are better than indoor activities, so if you want to have people over for a Halloween party even have it outside, have it six feet away,” O’Reilly said.

Those planning on going out this Halloween and whose town has not set any guidelines restricting trick-or-treating, O’Reilly said wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing is essential.

“Next year, hopefully with a vaccine and the virus low goes down, we’ll go back to everybody trying to get the M&Ms at the bottom of the candy bowl,” he said.