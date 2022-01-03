EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Monday, the FDA has authorized Pfizer’s booster shots for children ages 12 to 15. Younger teens who received their first set of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson may get Pfizer’s booster shot and one doctor we spoke with said this is an important step as the omicron variant continues to surge in western Massachusetts.

The FDA expanded its emergency use authorization of the Pfizer booster shot to include that age group, but the CDC must still sign off on the authorization.

Dr. John Kelley of Redwood Pediatrics expects it to be approved by the middle of this week and he told Western Mass News they’re already starting to see a demand for this age group.

“We actually had one child this morning that their mother asked if their 14-year-old could get a booster shot,” Kelley explained.

Kelley said the added protection against COVID-19 is important and he does not see a downside to getting the booster.

FDA expands Pfizer boosters for more teens as omicron surges The U.S. is expanding COVID-19 boosters as it confronts the omicron surge, with the Food and…

“I think anytime we have the chance to decrease the morbidity or how sick people get, we gotta do it…We do know that even people with a booster can get this variant omicron, but we know that it's almost guaranteed that they're not going to get hospitalized or go to an intensive care unit,” Kelley added.

Kelley’s office, however, does not vaccinate this group.

“We actually don’t have a supply of the 12 to 15 year old vaccine because the shelf life of it in our fridge is only 30 days, so it wouldn't work well for us,” Kelley said.

He said those 12 and older can get boosted at their local pharmacy. One Springfield parent told us she thinks parents should weigh the pros and cons of getting boosted and have a conversation with their child.

“I feel like if they did well with the shots, then give them the booster. If they haven't had their shots, I think it's something to think about,” said Christy Torres of Springfield.

Kelley also pleading with residents not to seek testing in the emergency room and said those facilities are overwhelmed and need to have the capacity to take care of people who really need to be there. He did say their office does rapid testing. You need to make an appointment, then you can drive up and a nurse will swab you at the car.