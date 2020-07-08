SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the most recent guidance from the state on how schools should open in the fall, one section focuses on how children are less likely than adults to get COVID-19.
Western Mass News spoke with a pediatrician to learn more about why that is, and the pediatrician said it's all about the child's immune system as they develop.
As we get closer to September when schools are open, many are concerned about kids getting the coronavirus.
According to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, schools have not played a significant role in COVID-19 transmission.
In one study from Australia, after 18 cases found in schools:
- 12 were in high school
- 6 were in primary school
- .3 percent of student contacts were infected.
Chief of General Pediatrics Dr. John O'Reilly told Western Mass News there are several reasons why COVID-19 affects children less than adults.
"In children, because most of the virus comes in from the nose, their eyes, and rubbing things that the phase two receptors in a child’s nasal fairings that are smaller in number than they are in adults," he explained. "So in ascents, there are a lot fewer doors that the virus can get into than in an adult."
He said children tend to have stronger immune systems.
"There are also immune system issues around kids that are different than adults," he said. "If a kid's immune system is adaptive, they are learning different infections that are coming into a lot of new things into their life."
O'Reilly also said children also have an immune system boost due to vaccination requirements.
But one thing is for certain...
'Defense for kids is the same as for adults. Good hand, watching social distancing, and hand washing for COVID-19," O'Reilly explained.
O'Reilly told Western Mass News he wants families to stay up to do date with their vaccines, and when one comes out for the coronavirus he said, to make sure to have your child get it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.