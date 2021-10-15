SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pediatricians are saying their offices are overwhelmed with sick kids and a lot of patients are having respiratory symptoms.
October usually brings colder temperatures and fall foliage, but this year, it also marks the start of what looks like a very active respiratory virus season.
“It's a whole different animal for us this year,” said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics.
Kelley said his office is busier than ever with sick children with cases of RSV, COVID-19, and even the flu. This is always a busy time of year for doctor’s offices as it’s the start of respiratory virus season. Add a pandemic in the mix and it's a whole different ball game.
"Now, we're dealing with a respiratory illness that's six times more deadly than influenza or roughly six times more deadly and that's a big deal. It's still a pandemic and that changes the ground rules,” Kelley explained.
Kelley told Western Mass News that he can't see as many sick patients in a day as he could in previous years because they have to take extra precautions because of COVID-19 and those measures take up time.
"I used to be able to see four or five of those children in an hour. Now, it's done to two or three,” Kelley noted.
That's really the concern for all health care offices this flu season.
“It will strain the whole system as well. Not necessarily because of COVID-19, but just because of these other respiratory viruses,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief infectious diseases doctor with Baystate Medical Center.
Paez predicted that this flu season will be very busy and that is going to put a strain on already overwhelmed hospitals and respiratory viruses all have similar symptoms such as a cough, body aches, a fever, so people with symptoms are going to get tested for COVID-19 to reduce the spread.
“If there's a spread of this infection in the community, a lot of people will be calling their doctors,” Paez added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.