SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Pediatrician offices across Western Massachusetts have been seeing an increase in kids testing positive for COVID-19.
Western Mass News spoke with local pediatrician Dr. John Kelley of Redwood Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine about what this means as the new variant continues to spread rapidly across the area.
“We are seeing more COVID than we have in the past,” Dr. Kelley said.
He told Western Mass News that more parents have been calling his office to get their kids tested for COVID-19 as cases continue to increase. He said that despite more children testing positive, they have not seen many severe cases.
“The good news is, fortunately, most of them are mild to not even moderately ill, but mildly ill,” Dr. Kelley explained. “The vast majority of children do well with COVID. Having said that, there have been over 1,000 pediatric deaths in the United States, so it’s still a significant problem. That’s a thousand too many deaths.”
Dr. Kelley said that with most children home for the holiday break, it will help with the spread of the virus in schools. However, he was worried about the return to the classroom in the new year.
“I am fearful that when we go back to school, with this omicron positivity rate is so high, it’s gonna be even more of an issue,” he said.
According to Dr. Kelley, the rates of admission into hospitals have not increased in pediatrics.
Dr. Kelley said that his office will continue to conduct nurse visit-only testing, where nurses go up to the cars of patients to swab them and their family members.
He encouraged residents to get vaccinated as it is the best protection against the virus.
“The best thing we have to defeat this is vaccination,” Dr. Kelley asserted. “You’re just about guaranteed to not go to the hospital if you’ve been vaccinated.”
Dr. Kelley urged people to talk to their healthcare providers if they have any concerns or issues with the COVID vaccine.
