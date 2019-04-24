Local pediatrics tests child for measles.

WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A red flag has been raised by doctors at the Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine office in Wilbraham.
They say a patient was seen there Monday for a rash and that measles was one of several possible diagnoses they considered and tested for.
Administrators say they have been in contact with Baystate Pediatric Infectious Disease, as well as the state lab.
They add they've taken all of the recommended precautions to ensure patient safety and want to reassure families that they continue that they continue to be open and are able to safely see patients.
No confirmed cases of measles have been reported so far in western Mass.
