AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Across western Mass grocery stores are doing what they can to provide for customers during this stressful time.
Many loving pet owners are also eager to get to the store to care for their pets.
Western Mass News spoke to one pet store owner, who said he has a safe and effective way for you to get what your pet needs without panicking.
Owner of Dave's Soda and Pet City, Dave Ratner told Western Mass News his store has been extremely business with worried pet owners.
"So people are hoarding pet food like they are toilet paper," Ratner said.
Ratner told us on the plus side his business is more than double, but he wants his customers to just take it easy.
"We've not gone anywhere the other pet stores aren't," Ratner noted.
He told Western Mass News they now have a new store policy due to this issue.
"We have had to limit two bags per person because people are just going crazy. We've had a couple of angry couples who want to buy 80 million dollars of pet food and I think the guy has a chihuahua its sort of common sense," Ratner explained.
But Ratner said he has a solution to the chaos.
"If you call us we will pick the order for you you can come to get it the next day just give us the credit card we will bring it out to the car for you and you don't even have to get out of the car," Ratner explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.