SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There’s new advice from the medical community to help in the fight against COVID-19: get your flu shot this year and get it early.
The flu is an infectious virus that comes around every year, hospitalizing thousands of people in the U.S. with chills, fever, and body aches.
Those symptoms sound a lot like COVID-19 too.
Medical professionals said getting vaccinated against the disease that’s preventable will help healthcare workers fight the one that isn’t.
“My entire family, we all are going to...and get it every year,” said Wendy Alicea of Springfield.
When it comes to getting the yearly flu shot, Alicea and her family don’t take their chances.
With COVID-19 added to list of viruses one could catch, Alicea believes getting the flu shot this year is more important than ever
“It’s the smart thing to do, especially with COVID. The hospitals are having enough trouble,” Alicea added.
Western Mass News spoke with Kara James, co-owner of Louis and Clark Pharmacy in Springfield. She said getting the seasonal influenza shot early this year will help prevent an overflow of flu-like symptoms from coming into healthcare facilities and oversaturating the workers who are zeroed in on coronavirus.
“We want make sure that any of the individuals, the elderly, anyone with a pre-existing condition that’s at more of a high risk gets vaccinated to hopefully diminish any of those admissions to the hospital, so we can really utilize those beds for the ones that we don’t have a vaccine for,” James explained.
How early is early enough to get a flu shot? James said she pre-ordered her flu vaccine supply in spring and expects the product to come in “probably late summer, early fall.”
James said as soon as it comes in, the shot supply is ready to go and that people should start making appointments, rather than waiting until late fall to get vaccinated.
As a pharmacist, James said she’s seen people hold-off on getting the shot, believing it will protect them longer into spring if they vaccinate later. She said that’s a misconception.
“Once you’re vaccinated for those strains and the actual virus, it’s good for that season,” James noted.
We asked Kames about whether or not there could be a flu shot shortage this year, should more people choose to get vaccinated against it. She doesn’t predict any problems with supply as the flu shot development is a well-established process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.