SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Do you have an aging family member whose daily routine involves opening up scores of pill bottles, perhaps lining up what they have to take in one of those Monday through Sunday pill containers?
It's a lot and can be confusing.
Well, one local pharmacy says they have a solution to that headache.
It's called MediBubble and it can be delivered right to your door.
Inside the Louis and Clark Pharmacy in Springfield, a machine called 'Synmed 1' is hard at work.
"It's taking every medication coded to a specific patient for that day and putting into the appropriate cell," Louis and Clark Pharmacy employee Kara James tells us.
Yes, robots continue their quest to replace us.
"Kind of fascinating. A lot of employees and myself will just stand there and watch it," continued James.
Quite simply put, pharmacists say this machine is safer and far more efficient than people.
Kara James tells Western Mass News 'Synmed 1' is capable of sorting through thousands of prescription meds each day.
"You're looking at multiple cards, multiple patients per hour," stated James.
No need to freak out. There is a human element.
Just like the government, this robot is subject to checks and balances, with staff linking a barcode to each tray, verifying the robot did its job.
"The technician will do a count verification. Then they seal it," explained James.
The tray then goes to a pharmacist for another verification.
"To do the quality assurance step. That's when they're verifying the drug, strength, the quantity, placement, and the doctor's order," says James.
Once that's done, you have what's called a MediBubble.
This is basically a pill planner, except you don't need to do much in the way of planning.
"As you can see, this individual is on eleven medications. [Imagine doing that on your own?] Exactly, or lining up the 11 medication bottles knowing this is for morning, this is for bedtime," said James.
MediBubble alleviates the question of 'when' by using enlarged text with instructions and picto-labels.
"It's a visual aid so people know the time of day they should be taking it. It's just another aid. I should be taking this before bed or in the morning with the sun," stated James.
The MediBubble also comes with a certain level of control, giving a patient a sense of security knowing they won't be overprescribed or have extra pills lying around the house.
"It's to replace and/or be a solution for some of the worry individuals may have. For yourself or loved one, having that taken care of," says James.
And you don't have to worry about blocking out time to visit the pharmacy.
These MediBubbles will come to you.
"It's delivered to them, so we do home delivery," added James.
But you can still take them to go.
Have a night out or vacation planned? A quick rip of the tab and you're on your way.
As for costs, this service through Louis and Clark works the same way as your typical pharmacy, though in some cases, there is a delivery fee.
They tell us the goal is to remain worry free.
