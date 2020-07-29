EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Loss of life and livelihood are common themes in COVID times, but not in this story, where a local business is doing what they can to keep the glass half-full.
“Let's make, ya know, lemonade out of lemons." said Susanna Zemda with Robert Charles Photography.
Zemba is the chief experience manager at the East Longmeadow-based Robert Charles Photography.
“Family portraits, children portraits, commercial work," Zemba added.
Like all businesses looking to reopen, they’ve made changes to their day to day life, except these aren't temporary.
“What's changed is the interaction with people," Zemba explained.
With regards to safety, Zemba noted, "we have created our little bag of safety we bring with us to all of our sessions...masks, gloves if we need to touch anyone, wipes, hand sanitizer, we brought sunscreen, bug spray, all that good stuff."
Zemba said with regards to access, "whenever people come back to see pictures, both parents can't always come to the appointment - Dad's working, Mom's working, or what not. Now, Dad is at the office, but can spare 20 minutes. Let's send him the Zoom link...or Grandma, who is in like Arizona or California wants to see these images, let's send them a link as well."
Regarding collaboration, "this happens to be my living room. I have the opportunity now to show clients what images will look like in a home setting...They can also take a picture of their wall, send it to me, then I can impose the picture they want on their wall, then send it to them, and they can see how it works," Zemba noted.
Zemba said she's fielding a lot of questions about next year's class pictures, which you can now schedule. As a mother of a soon-to-be-senior, she said don't fret.
"This they won't miss out on. This they can rely on. This is a part of their senior year and it can happen without any worries," Zemba said.
She said to seize these historic moments.
"This time right now, even more important, it's capturing our families," Zemba said.
This coming Friday is the deadline to get your information in for the class of 2021 at Robert Charles Photgraphy. There’s even a chance for a discount. For more information, CLICK HERE.
