SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A professional photographer in South Hadley is using her talents to spread goodness during the coronavirus outbreak.
Sarah Hull with East Street Photography is going around from community to community, offering free family portraits - from a safe distance, of course.
Like most parents, Hull has been spending a majority of her time at home, with her kids, practicing social distancing.
That was until she got the idea to use her talent of photography to benefit her neighbors.
“I started to do a porch project, starting with my community, South Hadley and Granby. Basically, it’s been me going to their houses and keeping a 10 foot distance from them and taking their picture,” Hull explained.
Hull told Western Mass News that after seeing how her simple project was lifting the spirits of the families, she now wants to capture as many communities as possible with her lens.
“It didn’t occur to me that it would grow to be such a big thing, but it has and now, I want to get as many people involved as I can. I’m doing Holyoke today and I have Monson and Palmer and Springfield and Easthampton and Northampton…and a whole bunch of other towns coming up too," Hull said.
Hull’s encouraging all participants to get as creative as possible with their porch photos.
“Oh my gosh, I’ve had a family decorate their whole porch with every holiday decoration they could out of their basement. I’ve had people bring out all of their alcohol and show how they’re getting through the days, toilet paper pyramids…all sorts of things,” Hull explained.
While she is offering this service for free, Hull is taking small donations to help with gas. Any donations beyond that will go to Neighbors Helping Neighbors in South Hadley.
“There’s so many things going on in the community as a people trying to lighten the mood. People are rising up to the occasion to make things better in the communities and this is what I thought I could do,” Hull added.
If you’d like your photo taken, she still has several spots available in the weeks ahead.
“If you go to my East Street Photography Facebook page, I made events for each town. You can sign up through there. All I need is your address,” Hull said.
