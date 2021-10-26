SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Major League Baseball, October means playoffs and the road to the World Series. It's something many ball players aspire to, but few attain. No one knows that more than one man from Southwick, who's own dream of playing professional ball actually came true.
For Bryan Barnowski, baseball isn't just a game. It's his life and as owner of All Pro Elite Training Center in South Windsor, CT, he provides the tools and the knowledge to propel young athletes to the next level.
Barnowski was born to play ball. His grandfather was a Dodger, later scouted for the team, and Bryan's love for the game grew from there.
“It was a blast. I spent my summers in the Cape Cod League, so it was his territory. So, I got to watch all these future major leaguers playing and it was enjoyable and that's where I got the love of the game from,” Barnowski explained.
By the time he was a sophomore at Southwick Regional High School, it wasn't just students and parents watching him play. He was also starting to make a name for himself far beyond western Massachusetts.
“My junior year, I really did well and it just kind of blossomed from there where every game you have a ton of scouts at the game. You know, the pressure was pretty serious in the beginning,” Barnowski added.
Despite that pressure, Barnowski performed and in 1998, his hard work paid off.
“I remember going to school and we had a no hat rule and I was like ‘Whatever, I got drafted by the Red Sox.’ It was pretty comical, but the principal was still like ‘You still gotta take your hat off,’” Barnowski explained.
After a few years and three shoulder operations, he knew it was time to hang it up his cleats and put on a new hat back home: coach
“You know, after that is when I really fell in love with the game of teaching and stuff like that. My grandmother always said, ‘Everything happens for a reason’ and I've been teaching baseball for the last 20 years now,” Barnowski noted.
That's two decades of teaching future players not just to swing for the ball, but for their dreams as well.
