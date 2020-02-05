SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Snow, sleet, then freezing rain is headed to western Mass early Thursday morning.
As the storm moves in, shoppers headed out to stock up on their supplies.
"When you get a storm like this, there may be some freezing rain coming in as well, it's a good idea to put the ice melt down. That way it prevents the ice or the snow from adhering to the concrete and making it a much safer cleanup process," John Beston, the manager at Rocky's Ace Hardware in Springfield, tells us.
John says they have everything a customer would need for the Winter weather.
"Ice picks, snow shovels. Obviously, any snow storm you are going to have people out buying snow shovels," explained Beston.
He tells Western Mass News it's a good idea for drivers to keep a bag of sand in their trunk.
"A lot of people, especially with rear wheel drive cars, they'll throw a sixty pound bag of sand in it. It really helps with your traction when you are trying to drive in it. They'll just leave it in there and it helps weigh the car down and it helps get more bite on the road," continued Beston.
"It's Mother Nature so you get what you get and you make the best of it," Jon Benerakis, the owner of Chestnut Hill Farms, stated.
Western Mass News caught up with Jon Benerakis in Agawam.
He's the owner of Chestnut Hill Farms, a landscaping company, that, in the Winter months, plows the roads.
"First week of December was the big storm and it was crazy. I think it was twenty-one inches, twenty-two inches total for the two days and we got to everybody," says Benerakis.
He says, since the record breaking storm in December, business has slowed down a bit, but when the snow starts to fall in western Mass, his four trucks will be up and running.
"If it's over three inches, we go out and plow. If it's going to be three inches of snow and ice, definitely have to go out and take care of it," said Benerakis.
Benerakis is hopeful that more flakes will fall for the Winter season.
"I would like a few more storms. Maybe four to eight inches. Somewhere in that neighborhood. I think that is a good number for most of the people that plow," added Benerakis.
Some schools may be canceled or delayed for tomorrow.
The Superintendent of Schools in Orange says students will have a snow day tomorrow.
