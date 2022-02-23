LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – While we tied temperature records on this sunny Wednesday, snow is on the way for the end of this week. It is welcoming news for local plow companies.
It is probably the last thing most of us want to be talking about right now, but for some, they are looking forward to this late winter storm.
Western Mass News checked in with Tyler and Josh who own T & J Property Services, a private company located in Ludlow. They started their business last winter and told us that it took off with the busy season.
However, this winter has been relatively mild in terms of snowfall, so they said that they have had to make some adjustments this season.
“Winter’s just been slow this season,” said co-owner Josh Labonte. “Obviously, we live in New England, so we got 60 degree weather, then the next day you've got 20 degree weather.”
“Because the weather’s just been so inconsistent, we've had to network with other jobs, whether it be demos, cleanups, you know, some inside work, garages,” co-owner Tyler Bobowiec added.
Labonte and Bobowiec told us that they are ready to get back out on the roads helping clients on Friday, saying they have been busy prepping their equipment and loading up on salt and sand.
They also asked people to call them ahead of time so they make sure they can get to them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.