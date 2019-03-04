CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even though many of us don't love this March snow, there are people out there who do.
Local snow plow drivers are benefiting from the continuation of winter.
"The more times it snows, the more people call, the more opportunity that there are. The equipment doesn't gather rust," said plow driver Alonzo Hardnett.
Hardnett is a local plow owner who takes care of friends and families driveways after a snow storm. Through word-of-mouth, people call him after a storm to help do the heavy lifting.
After the snow we got Sunday into Monday, Hardnett told Western Mass News that his phone has been ringing non stop. When he answers, it's folks who need a hand clearing this heavy, wet snow, so he jumps in his truck to help out.
"This is heavy stuff. If I was most people, I would call today. It seems to be kind of warm and some of it is going to melt and if you don't call today its going to freeze and turn to cement. At that point, there is nothing you can do about it," Hardnett noted.
Because Hardnett just works for himself, the plow is just a side hustle. He doesn't mind helping a neighbor out once in a while because the winter gets tough on all of us - even those who make money every time it snows.
"I had a customer and as I was leaving, there was an elderly gentleman who was out shoveling. I couldn't just drive by, so I cleaned him up real quick. We're all neighbors," Hardnett explained.
So even though Hardnett has some extra cash every time Old Man Winter just won't go away, he - like many - won't mind when the plow gets a break for the summer.
