CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are just three days away from the new hands-free cell phone law going into effect.
Phones will now be required to be mounted in a holder while the car is in motion, but how does this law differ from the existing texting law?
With many differences between the already existing texting law and this new law, local police are working to educate drivers on how they can avoid a fine.
"If you need to use the phone that badly, get off the road, pull into a parking lot, and do what you have to do," Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk tells us.
Local police are preparing for the new Massachusetts hands-free phone law to take effect Sunday.
"Officers will be able to spot people much easier. If you have an electronic device in your hand, you can get pulled over," continued Wilk.
This law following a texting ban that Chicopee Public Information Officer Mike Wilk tells Western Mass News was difficult for officers to uphold.
"The texting law is extremely hard to enforce, because you can have your phone in your hands as of right now and you can use your phone and dial a number and talk to somebody, so it’s very hard to prove if you were texting or dialing a number," explained Wilk.
However, the new law will be much stricter.
"With the new law going into effect, you can’t have the phone on your hands at all. It has to be mounted either on the windshield or on a vent clip, some type. People can still have the device in the car. It has to be mounted and you’re allowed one swipe. If it’s for a GPS or a phone call, you’re allowed one swipe to answer that call or to adjust the GPS and that’s it," says Wilk.
While the law goes into effect on Sunday, there will be a grace period where warnings can be issued until March 31.
Starting in April, drivers will be fined $100 for their first offense, $250 for their second offense and will be required to take an online training course, and $500 for any offenses after that, and those offenses will go against your insurance.
Wilk says, however, to law enforcement, the law is not about issuing drivers tickets.
"It’s not about the money. It’s not about the fines. It's about safety. There’s a lot of crashes that are involving distracted driving and phone to the number one problem," added Wilk.
Officer Wilk went on to say that Chicopee Police have already been preparing drivers for this new law, staging undercover officers at intersections to educate people on their phones about the effects of distracted driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.