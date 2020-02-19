SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A spike in threats involving students in one western Mass community has led the police department to offer special self-defense training this winter break.
It's called the 'Rad Kids' program in South Hadley.
Western Mass News attended the class and has more on what the students learned.
While the halls of the Michael E. Smith Middle School in South Hadley were empty Wednesday morning, the gym was full of students participating in the 'Rad Kids' self-defense program.
South Hadley Police Chief Jennifer Gundersen told Western Mass News that 'Rad Kids' stands for resisting abduction defense...
"It really teaches the kids they do they have the strength and the power and the skills to be able to fight off if they feel threatened. To be able to recognize the threat, avoid the threat, and get away," Chief Gundersen said.
Partnering with the Mount Holyoke College Public Safety Department, the South Hadley Police Department's goal with this two-day course is to give students in their community the confidence to protect themselves if need be.
"We did have an incident a few weeks ago where a few kids felt un-easy and they were approached at the bus stop-- and with a class like this we did see enrollment increase. So it is timely in our community! We think any opportunity that we can communicate with our students how they can be safe, we feel its a value to the community at large," Chief Gundersen explained.
And the lessons taught are paying off for students like Gianna and Domenic Percy.
"If you never learn them then how are you going to feel better if someone comes to attack you?" Domenic noted.
"Were learning how to block away if someone was to punch you. Or if they were coming toward you you'd do this... Or you'd strike or palm strike," Gianna said.
They even took the time to teach Western Mass News a thing or two...
Some of the lessons include how to properly strike, and to make as much noise as possible if you are ever attacked.
"I like the rad class because it teaches people how to defend themselves and how to keep themselves safe from people who are trying to harm them in any way shape or form," Gianna said.
"Kids think oh I can't protect myself! But this teaches you you can protect yourself and you can get away and you can be responsible for your own safety," Chief Gundersen noted.
Police hope to schedule more classes like this in the future.
