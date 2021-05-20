(WGBB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Police Department is looking for ways to curb drag racing during the summer and they're looking to team up with other police departments to make it happen.
Many residents in Springfield told us they have seen drag racing along Bicentennial Highway at night. Springfield Police is not only trying to stop them in the city, but also get them out of the region.
Two cars drag racing in Holyoke were recently caught on camera, driving at dangerous speeds. In a separate scene near the Holyoke Mall, dozens speeded through stop lights from this past week as they were witnessed by Western Mass News, but we've learned drag races aren't just a Holyoke issue. It's happening in Springfield too.
“The goal is to be able to get after it proactively, so that it doesn’t drag through the summer, that they can kind of stop it right away,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Walsh told us they're working with police departments in neighboring communities on a coordinated crackdown on drag racing.
Some of the hot spots for drag racing that police in Springfield, West Springfield, and Holyoke have shared with us include:
- Interstate Drive from Holyoke into West Springfield
- East and West Columbus Avenue in Springfield
- West Street from Springfield to West Springfield
- Riverdale Street
Walsh told us that's why they need to work together to stop this.
"What we’ve seen from working together with our anti-bike details is that when we all utilize our resources together, it’s more effective because instead of just pushing them out of Springfield into one of our surrounding towns, we can really stop the illegal activity altogether in Hampden County," Walsh explained.
Walsh told Western Mass News that they’re using the same strategy that has been targeting illegal dirt bikes in recent months.
"We’ve been working this year with a regional partnership to curtail some of the illegal dirt biking going on in our city and surrounding towns. And that’s really been successful,” Walsh added.
Walsh said if a drag racer is caught, they can face time in jail. As for how things will move forward, police departments are having ongoing conversations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.