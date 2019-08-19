NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Shortly after the news spread of the two Deerfield officers hit by an impaired driver, other police departments took to Facebook to remind the public of the importance of safe driving.
get answers on how they train officers to spot impaired drivers off the road.
"All of our officers are trained in the direction of impaired officers, whether it be alcohol or drugs," Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper tells us.
For Chief Jody Kasper, road safety is a priority for her department, especially when it comes to driving under the influence.
When she heard the news of two Deerfield officers hit by an impaired driver while on duty, she said there was only way to describe the situation.
"That’s just a tragic and terrible incident that occurred. When officers are out doing their job roadside, doing exactly what we want officers to be doing, which is detecting impaired officers and removing them from the street. To know that an impaired operator has come and struck them, it’s just terrible," continued Chief Kasper.
Chief Kasper tells Western Mass News that, anytime you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, your choices not only impact you, but others on the roads.
"We just really need people to make better decisions when they’re getting into a car," said Chief Kasper.
Her department specifically trains officers to detect impaired drivers before it's too late.
"Three of our officers are trained as drug recognition expert’s, also call DREs. They go through three weeks of training with a focus on the physiology of the bodies, how to do that assessment," says Chief Kasper.
But she says that no matter how much they train, they need people to take the situation into their own hands and stop driving impaired.
"At a certain point in time, we’ve done the enforcement in education and it just seems to be a never-ending problem. I just don’t know what else we can do. We’re begging people make better decisions. You don’t need to do this. There are better options," added Chief Kasper.
