SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in at least two local communities in western Mass. are stepping up their safety procedures to help protect local synagogues following the deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh this morning.
Longmeadow Police Sgt. Carl Mazzaferro confirmed with Western Mass News they took action as soon as they heard the news.
"We've done a proactive step of stepping up patrols at our local synagogue. We'll step up patrols as long as needed," Mazzaferro explained.
He also told us they would be reaching out to the local rabbi to speak with him about the situation.
It's been a tragic day today for the Pittsburgh community. According to reports at least 4 people were killed in a shooting at The Tree of Life Synagogue this morning in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
[READ MORE: At least 4 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue; suspect identified]
It's being reported as well that four of the six people wounded, are police officers. While they're injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to authorities, others who were shot are listed in critical condition.
The tragedy prompting a response from local authorities not just in Longmeadow, but right here in Springfield as well.
In a statement sent to Western Mass News Saturday afternoon, Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Police Commissioner, John Barbieri have issued heightened public safety procedures to protect synagogues in the city as well as at the Jewish Community Center.
The statement reading in part:
"...Due to the tragic shooting incident at a Pittsburgh, PA synagogue, they (Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and SPD Commissioner) have ordered public safety resources to reach out to our synagogues and Jewish Community Center in collaboration with heightened police and security procedures and presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those individuals and affected families. We must stay ever vigilant and proactive to stop and prevent these types of hideous crimes."
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story today. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 11 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest.
