SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Closer to home, police in western Mass are taking measures to keep the local Jewish community safe.
One of the concerns with mass shootings are copycats.
That's why, after news of today's Pittsburgh shooting broke, some police departments decided to take proactive measures.
Eleven people are dead and four officers were wounded following a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Here in western Mass, Dickinson Street in Springfield is home to two temples, the Temple Bethel and the Sinai Temple.
We checked out the area around them Saturday afternoon and noticed several Springfield Police cruisers patrolling the area.
The decision to heighten security presence was made by Commissioner John Barbieri and Mayor Domenic Sarno.
In a statement to Western Mass News, Mayor Sarno wrote:
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those individuals and affected families. We must stay ever vigilant and proactive to stop and prevent these types of hideous crimes."Longmeadow Police Sergeant Carl Mazzaferro tells Western Mass News that when he heard reports of what happened in Pittsburgh, they immediately took action, and stated:
"We've done a proactive step of stepping up patrols at our local synagogue. We'll step up patrols as long as needed."Sgt. Mazzaferro says he will also be speaking with the town's rabbis about the tragedy that unfolded Saturday.
As always, if you see something suspicious where you are, you should contact police.
