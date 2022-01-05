(WGGB/WSHM) –-Several police departments in Western Mass are warning drivers of icy conditions Wednesday morning.

The Monson Police Department is asking drivers to avoid a portion of Wilbraham Road due to icy conditions.

According to Monson police, drivers should avoid the area of Reimers Road and Echo Hill Orchards until further notice. They add that the Highway Department is addressing the issue.

Meanwhile, the Agawam Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the roads completely if possible. According to Agawam Police, ice conditions have become extremely dangerous and there are crashes and disabled vehicles everywhere. They add the Department of Public Works is currently out sanding.

Over in West Springfield, Mayor Will Reichelt is urging drivers to drive slow and brake early.

"The rain this morning has turned to ice, roads are extremely slippery," said Reichelt in a Facebook post. "Please use caution while driving. DPW has been treating the roads but hills and intersections remain slick."

Just before 9 a.m. parts of I-91 in Springfield were at a standstill. Our Western Mass News crew spotted cars with their hazard lights on, not moving.

The South Hadley Police Department, the Easthampton Police Department and the Northampton Police Department are also reporting numerous accidents just after 8:30 a.m. Northampton Police are asking motorists to avoid

Glendale Road

King Street at Damon Road

Prospect Street at Jackson Street

Kennedy Road and Clement Street

State Street at Trumbull Road

Burts Pit Road

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said that the city has experienced a 'flash freeze' and noted that roads are very slippery. He is urging motorists to allow for extra time on the roads or delay travel if possible.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for the latest updates on-air and online.