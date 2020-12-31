AGAWAM/WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New Year’s Eve is typically a big night for drinking, and unfortunately, drunk driving, leading police around the state to engage extra patrols.
But with COVID-19 closing bars and restaurants early, this will be an unusual year for DWI enforcement.
Bars and restaurants will close by 9:30 p.m. per Governor Baker's orders, so that already takes away a lot of opportunities for people to drink and drive.
However, police told Western Mass News they are still planning on patrolling for private gatherings.
"Every holiday season, we typically staff our shifts accordingly," said Wilbraham Police Department Sergeant Jeff Rudinski.
Police are watching over Wilbraham’s 22.4 square miles with extra patrols on New Year’s Eve. But when the clock strikes midnight, bars and restaurants will be closed due to the state’s COVID-19 orders.
While 2020 has been a year unlike any other, Rudinski said the potential for drunk driving remains the same.
"We’re anticipating more house parties, that’s personal, what we’re going to be anticipating," he explained. "I’m certain that’s what other police departments are going to be anticipating too."
In a statement to Western Mass News, Massachusetts State Police echoed that prediction, saying:
"As bars and restaurants are still subject to the state curfew and will close early, we anticipate most opportunities for people to consume alcohol will be at gatherings in private homes, and we will maintain a high alert level for impaired drivers.”
Rudinski is asking people who drink to make a plan to get home safely, and he said, for the most part, that age-old advice has paid off on the New Year’s holiday.
"They see all these commercials about getting a cab, using Uber, utilizing Lift, designated driver, and I think after a while that hits home," he noted.
But just in case it doesn't, an Agawam family is hammering the point home further.
"Every year I do my pink," said Barbara Bard, mother of Evan Bard.
Barbara and Todd Bard lost their daughter Evan in a drunk driving crash on May 11, 2013.
"She missed her 21st and 25th birthday, so it doesn’t get easy," she added.
The color pink was Evan's favorite color, and it became intertwined in the family’s message as they regularly speak out against drunk driving.
The family told Western Mass News in a year full of tragedy, the canceled plans due to COVID-19 may have a small silver lining.
"Many people won’t be out on the roads partying, drinking, and then potentially impacting their lives or others," Todd said.
Todd added that if people do go to private gatherings, he hopes they call a cab and make plans.
"Being safe and cautious and getting home, so you know, no families are going to be tragically impacted if they were to drive," he said.
Mass. State Police also want to remind people that while it is legal to have a certain amount of marijuana, it is not legal to drive under the influence of it.
