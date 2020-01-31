CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While everyone prepares snacks and parties for the Big Game on Sunday, local police departments are getting ready as well.
It's been something we've debated in the newsroom, whether or not Pats fans will drink more or less on game day, because the Patriots aren't playing.
While the people we spoke with seemed to have different opinions on that, everyone agreed that Super Sunday is never the right time to drink and drive.
"I didn’t jump ship, you know, and become a Patriots fan or a Giants fan. I stuck with the 49ers," local 49ers fan George Thompson tells us.
George says he's looking forward to staying home to watch his team play, inviting friends over for the Big Game rather than going out.
Still, he says making sure everyone gets home safe is a priority.
"We always make sure that folks don’t overdo it. That’s the one thing," stated Thompson.
For Patriots fans, local sports bars are expecting a bigger crowd to come out and watch the game in a fun atmosphere since their team isn't playing.
"I’m sure people won't be throwing as many parties at home and will be looking to get out, which is great for business," Sean Geaghan, the manager of Christopher's Tavern in Springfield, says.
Great for a business like Christopher's Tavern, which can hold 200 people at a time, but their manager is still prepared with advice against drinking and driving.
"Be safe, be responsible, limit your drinks, mix in a water, and then, of course, you can always use Uber or Lyft," said Geaghan.
Though Springfield Police say they aren't stepping up patrols after the game lets out, there will be more eyes on the road over in Chicopee.
"Super Bowl is like New Year’s Eve. It’s like Christmas Eve, the night before Thanksgiving. It’s kind of like an unofficial holiday. We do have increased patrols. Officers are a little bit more aware of drivers after the Super Bowl game, because people do like to go out and have a good time," explained Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
But Wilk tells Western Mass News things are usually more hectic when the Patriots are playing.
"It’s an impact when the Patriots are in the Super Bowl. It’s a lot more busy everywhere at places. People have more parties. There’s more locations. Restaurants throw theme parties," continued Wilk.
Still, Wilk says his patrols are ready to catch drunk drivers.
"Our whole purpose is we don’t want anybody to get hurt. If you need a ride, there’s apps out there you can get rides home," stated Wilk.
A reminder before Sunday about staying safe.
So the hardest thing for any Pats fan to hear on game day is this:
"Go 49ers and thank you Patriots for Jimmy Garoppolo," added one local fan.
Data from the company Alcohol Monitoring Systems (AMS) shows drunk driving jumps 22% higher on game day when compared to other Sundays.
