EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police departments from western Massachusetts and across the state are helping to support veterans who are struggling.
It all started with a stop at Gillette Stadium to pick up buckets filled with essential items.
“It just means so much. I have already given out a few buckets to date and I know the buckets I have given out is much appreciated by the vets that received them,” said Easthampton Police Sgt. Bruce Nicol.
Mass. State Police and local police departments from around the Commonwealth’s 351 cities traveled to Gillette Stadium on Tuesday to participate in a special effort to help veterans in need in communities across the state.
Nicol said this is a great way to give back.
“People are inside and this gives people something to do and worthwhile…and there is definitely a need for it and it helps the community out and helps out the vets that are homeless,” Nicol noted.
Coats4Vets is an annual initiative of the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation to help keep veterans safe in the winter months.
Buckets filled with things like winter coats, masks, hand sanitizer, and snacks were handed out to each department for distribution in their local communities.
“We’ll go out on a call or something and find out that their homeless and we end up giving them a bucket,” Nicol explained.
This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, handing out the buckets will help law enforcement like Nicol to connect and thank their veterans for their service
“It was an honor to do this and it’s an honor to be able to help these vets out because they served our country and it’s sad that they have nowhere to live and to be able to do something like this. It’s worthwhile, it’s an honor and I’m grateful,” Nicol said.
This year, sponsors and donors include Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the New England Patriots Foundation, Ocean State Job Lot, and Home Depot.
Nicol told us that if there are any veterans out there struggling to stay warm and find a place to stay to please reach out to your local police station and request one of these buckets.
