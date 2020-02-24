CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tomorrow is Fat Tuesday, the day before Christians begin observing Lent.
It's also called paczki day for those who choose to indulge in the popular Polish treat, before the ritual fasting begins.
The dough was out, the fryer was going, and Bob's Bakery in Chicopee geared up for their annual paczki day on Tuesday.
This year's new flavor, according to bakery owner Paul Czajka, "strawberry cream. [Reporter: that's the new one this year?] Yeah, we haven't had that yet."
Longtime customer Eileen O'Brien told Western Mass News that she not only marks this day down on the calendar, but is one step ahead of the game.
"Today is not Shrove Tuesday, but I came here in case something happens and I don't get here tomorrow, that I get my paczki. [Reporter: so you're beating everyone?] I am, I am," O'Brien added.
Roman Stanczak said he's been coming here since day one.
"Since they opened, because my father used to come here and then I used to come with him and we met their parents, and been coming here every since. Best paczkis and best rye bread in town," Stanczak said.
Czajka said he estimates he makes about 1,000 paczkis for Fat Tuesday. However, he always feels like he still comes up short.
"Every year is different, but every year, I don't make enough, but hopefully this year, I do," Czajka noted.
Gearing up for the big day, making thousands of paczkis at Bob's Bakery, we're told there's one very important ingredient that makes them special.
"Hard work. That's the biggest secret. You have to be here, day and night, you have to be here. If you're tired, you're tired, but you have to come in," Czajka explained.
All of the hard work that Czajka and his family puts into this bakery draws not only local customers, but many from far away as well.
"From Granby, especially on Shrove Tuesday to get the paczkis because it's a special day. They're special donuts, you wouldn't get a store-bought one. It's not worth it," O'Brien said.
Customers agree. This tradition means more coming from local bakers.
"It's great to have a nice Polish, family bakery in town that makes still the original stuff....that it's not pre-made and they just sap it and that's it. This is the original stuff," said Stanczak.
