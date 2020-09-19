SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local leaders in western Mass and across the state are also mourning the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Western Mass News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal about the legacy she left behind.
For more than 25 years, Ginsburg was a role model for many across the country.
“I think we should be celebrating the judicial mind of Justice Ginsburg while simultaneously realizing she was a gift to history,” Neal said.
That gift to history fought for women’s rights, minorities, the LGBTQ+ community and much more.
Neal said many admired her sharp wit.
“People saw her for obvious and good reasons as a very important barrier breaker, but I think that she also had a very good legal mind,” he said.
Other lawmakers in Massachusetts are also mourning her loss.
Senator Elizabeth Warren sent out a Tweet that reads in part, “Ruthie was my friend, and I will miss her terribly.”
Senator Ed Markey is also remembering Ginsburg by tweeting, “Justice Ginsburg was bold, brilliant, and a staunch advocate for freedom of speech, reproductive rights, and civil rights.”
With her passing, there is now a vacant seat in the Supreme Court.
Many lawmakers are fighting for President Donald Trump to fill that seat before the election, but Neal doesn't believe that is the right choice.
“I think we should wait until after the presidential election,” he said. “There ought to be a full-blown opportunity for the American people to explore legal precedence has been established in other cases by prospective nominees to the court.”
