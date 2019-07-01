EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Just as summer swimming season begins, there's a warning about the rise of a fecal parasite that can live for days in a pool and cause severe illness.
It's called 'crypto.' The Centers for Disease Control is asking people to take precautions against the parasite, found at splash pads, swimming holes, and backyard and public pools.
The Pine Knoll pool in East Longmeadow is packed during the summer.
"There's anywhere from about 100 to 150 campers at any given week," said East Longmeadow aquatics director Ian Reardon.
Reardon said that doesn't include all the town residents and the town swim team that use Pine Knoll on a daily basis.
"We do have a very full day and a lot of swimmers," Reardon said.
Reardon told Western Mass News that he and his staff are very aware of the CDC's warning about the fecal parasite cryptosporidium - more commonly known simply as 'crypto.'
The CDC reports cases have risen nearly 13 percent each year since 2009.
While rarely fatal, symptoms include profuse watery diarrhea, stomach cramps or pain, dehydration, nausea, vomiting, fever, and weight loss.
At Pine Knoll, Reardon said the water is tested four to five times each day and because the pool is only five years old, he said it has a lot of safety bells and whistles.
"State-of-the-art filtration system was put in. We have an automated chlorinator and CO2 system, which keeps the pH within the acceptable ranges. The entire volume of the pool gets filtered five times a day, so that means all of the water in the pool goes through our sand filters five times," Reardon noted.
Doctors report 'crypto' enters the body when a swimmer swallows contaminated water. The tricky part: the parasite can survive in chlorinated water for up to a week, which is why Reardon said if any so-called accidental fecal release happens, "We have all the right protocols in place to deal with it, so if there ever is some sort of accident, we shut the pool down, remove what we can and super chlorinate the pool to eradicate anything left over."
Town and state guidelines, Reardon said, are strict to make sure everyone has a safe summer.
The CDC also said don't swim or let children swim if they're sick with diarrhea, never swallow pool water, and goes without saying, but don't urinate in the water. Also, take kids on bathroom breaks and check diapers every hour and change diapers in a changing area, never poolside.
