CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker declared a ban on all restaurants and bars serving food or drinks to customers in-person.
These businesses will only be able to provide take-out or delivery for the next few weeks as coronavirus concerns continue to grow across the state.
Chicopee's RumbleSeat Bar & Grille Owner William Stetson told Western Mass News the move is devastating to the food industry and will put many people out of work, while forcing many businesses to close down permanently.
"My heart breaks for everyone in this business," said Stetson.
Governor Charlie Baker made an announcement Sunday evening, sparking panic across the state for many restaurant and bar owners.
"We are hoping to at least get through this week," said Stetson. "It's St. Patrick's Day week of the year, it's devastating."
Gov. Baker has banned gatherings of more than 25 people in a single room or a single space at the same time, including concerts, conventions, fitness centers and theaters.
"It's going to put a lot of people out of work and put a lot business owners out of business. It really is, there's no two ways about it," Stetson explained.
RumbleSeat Bar & Grille, like many other establishments, has seen an increase in business during St. Patrick's Day week, but since the ban begins on the holiday they've been waiting for, their preparation efforts have gone out the window.
"This is absolutely devastating," said Stetson. "I hate to be selective here and say it's more devastating for western Mass. than eastern Mass. but it really is. Our economy is so much more fragile than the east, they can recover from this."
While Stetson said the future of RumbleSeat is still looking bright, other bar owners aren't as lucky.
"We're going to be OK, we're a busy place," said Stetson. "I've talked to a dozen friends of mine in this business, that doesn't have the business like the RumbleSeat does and I'm ready to cry. I'm really upset for those people, you're going to have an extra thousand Uber drivers by May 1."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.