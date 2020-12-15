SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you haven’t shipped your holiday gifts yet, time is running out. With more people online shopping due to COVID-19, many have already received notices that their packages could be late.
Adding Wednesday’s snow to the mix, and you could be looking at a perfect storm for delaying the mail.
The president of the local postal workers union who works at Springfield's Bulk Mail Center said come Wednesday's snow, the mail that’s already in here will be processed. It’s loading up the trucks and sending them out that could be in jeopardy.
“It’s a 24/7 operation over at the plant, and a lot of our dedicated employees are there working 16 hours a day, seven days a week,” American Postal Workers Union Local 497 President Russell Evans said.
Evans said the extra online shopping due to COVID-19 already has the United States Postal Service workers in an all hands on deck situation. He said drivers for USPS have left the Springfield Bulk Mail Center in storms before.
“We run trips to New Jersey, and they ran last year during the snowstorms,” Evans said.
But with Wednesday and Thursday’s storm threatening eight inches to a foot of snow, Evans said potential travel bans and road closures could stall delivery temporarily.
“As soon as they open the roads, the trips hit the road, and they go,” Evans explained, “even if we have to send extra trips.”
“We have employed more than 800 delivery service partners across the country,” Amazon Spokesperson Emily Hawkins said.
For Amazon packages, Hawkins said they have delivery service partners to help get packages out on time.
They may not all deliver packages in vans that say Amazon, but Hawkins said all should have a vest or piece of clothing that says Amazon.
“They’ll also have tech in their hand that allows them to scan packages when they leave them at your door,” Hawkins explained.
Hawkins said even on the local level their delivery operations are ready to go up until Christmas Eve.
“This has been an unprecedented time for online shopping, and our delivery station in Holyoke has been preparing for this all year long,” Hawkins said.
For the postal service, the first-class mail deadline is December 18, priority mail is December 19, and the overnight mail deadline is December 23.
