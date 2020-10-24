CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Theory Wellness in Chicopee is now expanding from recreational sales to offering products to medical patients. Saturday was the store's first day with a medical license, and business has been booming.
"The customers make us, we started in medical, so it’s great to come back to this and be able to open it here," said Thomas Winstanley, marketing director for Theory Wellness in Chicopee.
Theory Wellness has been a recreational marijuana dispensary since it opened its doors at the end of February. But on Saturday, it opened its doors for the first time to medical customers.
"This is the last medical license that we can have in the state of Massachusetts, it’s been a long road, but we’re excited," he said. "Medical has always played a role in this facility. We’re excited to open it up to medical customers who want to visit."
Winstanley told Western Mass News that a new license means some new employees.
"We’ve been working hard since we got our nod to open to have staff trained, who understood the medical process and had a good handle on what to expect in this medical environment," he explained.
As more dispensaries look into the possibility of deliveries, Winstanley told us it’s on their minds too.
"We are looking at the feasibility and logistics of delivery, so it’s something we’re very much exploring," he noted.
He also said their gratitude goes to the city of Chicopee.
Winstanley added that their recreational and their medical menus are very similar, but medical customers can skip the lines and avoid the 20 percent sales tax.
