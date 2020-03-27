SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local hospitals in Western Mass are enforcing new visitor policies due to COVID-19, but this is leaving some pregnant women stressed and concerned as their due dates are approaching.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with an expectant mother about her worries.
Coronavirus is behind the new rule at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield: expectant mothers are being told only one person is allowed in the delivery room during labor, and that means no guests are allowed to visit and celebrate the joyous occasion even after the child is born.
“My daughter cried because she is number two. She’s the second, and all the rest are boys so she’s been waiting for a little sister for so long, and she’s been praying for a little sister and now she got her and she is counting down the days to meet her and I had to tell her as of right now you can’t be in the hospital to visit mommy,” said Johanna Searles, Baystate patient.
Searles is 32 weeks pregnant and expecting her fifth child.
She told Western Mass News her experience this time around has been different since her OB-GYN appointments are virtual.
“They can’t check the heartbeat if I'm not there. There are limited things my OB-GYN can do over the phone,” Searles said.
Searles said her real concerns are the unanswered questions she has for Baystate leading up to giving birth.
According to Baystate Medical Center’s website, the visitor policies were updated on March 18, and the second bullet point reads “one birthing partner for a woman in labor.”
When Western Mass News spoke to Heather Sankey, chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, she explained what is on the website still stands, but there is additional information.
“Once the baby is born, they can bond for a couple of hours, and to minimize contact risk we ask the labor coach to leave,” Sankey said.
And the same goes for women having a c-section.
Searles says none of this information has been given to her by her doctor or from the staff at Baystate.
“Why can’t my husband be there to also support my baby after I give birth? I am now a patient and I could be needing care, who is going to care for my baby?” Searles asked.
Sankey said they are keeping the patients’ best interest in mind by providing video chats for mothers in the hospital with their newborns so the families can connect.
They are working to inform expecting mothers personally about their policy changes.
“It is on our website, and we are working on sending out a letter. It’s identifying all the women who are pregnant and intending to give birth at Baystate and trying to give that letter out to them with information,” Sankey said.
