SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource is closely following the scattered thunderstorms across Western Mass, positioning more crews for Thursday night.
The move comes after reports of lightning strikes in areas like Springfield and Westfield.
Eversource says they have been working around the clock responding to outages all week.
William Hinkle, Media Relations Spokesperson for Eversource, says they have extra hands on deck in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa.
“We have more than 500 hundred crews ready to respond across the state and that includes an additional more than 200 hundred contractor crews that we have been able to secure,” said Hinkle.
He recommends everyone recharge and restock essential items.
“That includes making sure all your wireless devices are fully charged, restocking or resembling a storm kit, that includes batteries, first aid equipment.”
Meantime the Westfield Fire Department is warning residents to stay away from certain things outdoors.
Westfield Fire Deputy Chief, Patrick Kane, said, “If you are stuck outside, you want to make sure you are not near anything that can be conducting, antennas, metal fences, flag poles.”
He also has a reminder for those bracing the storm indoors.
“You want to make sure you are not using water, you are not taking a bath or shower or washing the dishes or anything like that because electricity can travel through the water,” said Kane.
Eversource says customers can report any outages online, through the app or by phone.
