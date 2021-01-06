SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On the other side of the political aisle, not all President Trump supporters were at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Western Mass News spoke to one man from right here in western Mass. who was planning on going to the rally and then decided not to.
Lawmakers met Wednesday to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's electoral votes when president trump supporters swarmed the capitol.
"Our group went down to peacefully protest," said Belchertown resident Fred Lowenthal.
These local groups include Correctional Officers for Trump and Western Mass. Back the Blue.
While Lowenthal decided not to attend at the last minute, and he said he was planning on going to the "Stop the Steal" protest because he believes voters were mishandled.
"We just wanted to be heard. We didn't feel it was a fair election," he explained.
That protest quickly turned violent, and Lowenthal told Western Mass News the groups from our area avoided conflict and do not condone the violence that unfolded in Washington D.C.
"Those who do support the police shouldn't be rebelling against them," he added.
He also said they do believe in the First Amendment right to peacefully assemble.
"We just want our country to be the country that our constitution is founded upon," Lowenthal said.
In a divided nation, Lowenthal has one message for our Western Mass News viewers.
"We the people need to learn to co-exist and get along with one another," he said.
Lowenthal told us the groups that attended from western Mass. are safe and were not involved in Wednesday's violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.