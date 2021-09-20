SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Local primary elections get underway Tuesday.
In Holyoke, seven candidates are vying to be the next mayor of the paper city.
In Chicopee, voters will go to the polls to select a school committee at large member. The top two candidates will advance to November. The primary will also be held for Ward 5 city councilor.
