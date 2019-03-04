SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many students across Western Massachusetts enjoyed a snow day today, but for kids at the Pioneer Valley Christian Academy, they didn’t receive the routine robo-call.
They got something much more exciting instead.
Rodney Shivley, the elementary and middle school principal at Pioneer Valley Christian Academy, put this video on Facebook to tell his students they were going to have a snow day on Monday.
The snow day announcement video had more than 2,000 views on Facebook by noon on Monday and when you hear the full song, we guarantee it will be stuck in your head all day.
Shivley told Western Mass News that his inspiration comes after seeing other principals around the country make their snow day announcements fun and creative and it just so happens he has a degree in music.
“Since I grew up singing, I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say 'Mr. Shivley, you need to do one of those. It's so much better than the robo-calls we usually get,'" Shivley noted.
Shivley told Western Mass News that he actually made up the lyrics to this song the last snowstorm and was hoping for another snowfall to release the video.
“And then last night, when we called school, we decided 'Well here we go' and the rest is, I guess, kind of history," Shivley explained.
While most adults aren’t excited about snow days because of the shoveling that comes with it, the principal said that teachers and staff at PVCA actually enjoy the day off just as much as students.
“We are always working and trying to come up with ways to increase community at our school and always reach out in different ways and include families in a fun and engaging way that the kids love," Shivley said.
After the positive feedback from parents and students, Shivley said that he's already hoping for another snow day - for one reason.
“I’ve already gotten suggestions from my own children for ideas and my wife said 'You know, you have to think of another one.' I've been toying with some ideas. I’m trying to think of at least another catchy tune the kids would recognize, but of course, it will be changed," Shivley added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.