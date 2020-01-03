SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reaction is pouring in from around the country and here in western Massachusetts after the airstrike in Iraq.
Developments today have many concerned about the possibility of war and retaliation, but a professor with military ties here in western Massachusetts tells us the consequences of this attack could be both positive and negative.
"When in fact you take out someone like that through a surprise attack, you can expect retaliation," Gary Lefort, a retired professor from American International College, tells us.
The country is holding its breath today, many wondering what the fallout will be after the U.S. attack that killed Iranian Gen. Soleimani.
"There’s going to be some type of retaliation from Iran directly. It could be as far as disrupting the oil supply. It can affect the stock market as well," explained Lefort.
Retired professor from American International College Gary Lefort says the attack was in response to the direct threat of national security in the U.S.
"If you can take out the leader, you can not only disrupt the organization of that force, but also future planned activities, which U.S. intelligence indicated were underway," continued Lefort.
Lefort tells Western Mass News the conflict with Iran stems from the country trying a new confrontational strategy with the United States to force the U.S. back into the Iranian nuclear deal, a strategy that has resulted in the loss of American lives.
"It was certainly a retaliation move. The president put Iran on notice last year that there was continued attacks, especially if it was a loss of American lives, there would be more severe actions," says Lefort.
And he says the move is similar to when the U.S. killed Al-Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and Isis leader Abu al-Baghdadi.
Democrats are condemning President Trump for the move and Republicans are backing the president, saying he had an opportunity to strike.
Iran is promising they will retaliate, leaving people across the country to wonder how.
"I think we’ll see an increase in terrorist attacks in the Middle East almost immediately. It also creates the need for us to be more conscious on the environments we’re in today. Terrorism can strike at any time and any place as we now know," said Lefort.
Mass State Police releasing a statement today that reads in part:
“MSP patrols maintain their standard stance of high alert and heightened situational awareness at airports, seaports, and critical infrastructure throughout the state.”
But Lefort says there is hope the attack will lead to positive consequences as well.
"Iran could reassess their confrontational strategy," stated Lefort.
Some local residents tell Western Mass News they think this will not lead to war.
"It can come to a peaceful arrangement. The president said he doesn’t want a war," says one local resident.
"I don’t think they’re that stupid. I don’t think this president will take it," added one local resident.
Americans are now being warned to get out of Iraq.
As of now, the stock market has fallen 200 points today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.