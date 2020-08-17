HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Mayor Alex Morse is under fire after allegations that he had sexual relationships with students at UMass Amherst while he was a teacher at the university.
This comes as Morse faces off with Congressman Richard Neal in a debate Monday night, just weeks before the primary election for the 1st Congressional District Seat.
A political expert said how Morse answers questions tonight in the debate regarding the allegations that will make or break his campaign.
“I wouldn’t call it suspicious nor would I call it coincidental,” said John Baick, professor of history at Western New England University.
The University of Massachusetts Democrats came out with allegations that the 31-year-old mayor and congressional candidate had sexual relationships with male students while he was a teacher on the Amherst campus. They said in a letter Morse used his position for sexual gain.
“These allegations are clearly being made to have an impact on the election, but the reason for that is that Mayor Morse has engaged in some ethically questionable conduct,” Baick said.
Morse publicly acknowledged these consensual relationships, but said he did not violate any UMass policies. UMass Amherst has hired an investigator to take on the case.
“This is about ethics and this is about judgment and this is about Mayor Morse in his role of someone who oversees the education of young people,” Baick said.
He said these relationships don’t break any laws, but he believes they cross an ethical line, a topic Morse will have to handle in Monday’s debate.
“This will probably be the make or break issue,” he said. “It can put people back in his column. He can reassure them or he can continue to try to turn this into something else, but it’s going to be a very difficult moment and it’s going to be up to a lot of individual voters to make up their own minds.”
Morse has said he believes the allegations are a political hit job, coming up just weeks before his primary election matchup with Nea, and now several Holyoke city councilors are filing an ordinance to have Morse removed as their mayor.
“I personally don’t think this meets that standard of someone to be removed from office,” he said. “I do think it’s something we’re future voters may have to consider Morse’s place either in his city or in our Commonwealth.”
