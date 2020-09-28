SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the nation continues to mourn the loss of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the wheels are in motion to fill her vacant seat with President Donald Trump nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett over the weekend.
“She is young, she is healthy,” said John Baick, a history professor at Western New England. “This is somebody who could be shaping the Court for the next two or three generations of American lives.”
Barrett is known for her conservative views.
“She is young, she is brilliant,” Baick said. “She’s certainly someone with high regard in conservative circles.”
However, her stance on issues like LGBTQ marriage, immigration, the Affordable Care Act, and Roe v. Wade are worrisome to many liberal thinkers.
“If there is a challenge, for example, to the legalities of gay marriage, her views -- her stated views make it clear that she has a different standard of who is an American and what is an American,” he said.
That’s why Baick gave insight on the probability of Barrett being confirmed and a timeframe of when that could happen.
“The likelihood that she will be confirmed within President Trump’s term before the election -- nothing is 100%. Let’s call at 99% the likelihood of her getting confirmed during a lame-duck session if President Trump is not elected -- 99.9%. The likelihood of her becoming a Supreme Court justice? Therefore it is 99.9%,” he said.
He explained that considering this nomination only needs approval by the Republican-led Senate, Democrats are left with few options to block the nominee.
“The Democrats would’ve had one card to play, and that is a government shutdown,” he said. “Then they wouldn’t fund the government which would stop all hearings, but that would mean that Americans would lose their federal government at a pretty difficult time.”
Because of that, it’s almost certain that Barrett will be Trump’s third Supreme Court Justice to be seated during his term.
“But I think Americans are going to need to buckle up because there’s a chance justice could decide the coming election,” he said.
