SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a historic vote on Friday as the House Judiciary Committee voted to approve two articles of impeachment against President Trump, but what exactly does this mean?
That decision to approve those two articles - abuse of power and obstructing Congress - comes after a contentions debate that stretched out over three days.
As a reminder, Democrats are pushing to have Trump impeached because they feel he abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to find information on his political rivals.
We spoke with John Baick, history professor at Western New England University, who told Western Mass News that, realistically, the impeachment stands no chance.
However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has felt pressure to take action by moving to impeach Trump and Baick said, as a historic and political figure, she couldn’t stay quiet,
The process involves the House of Representatives and the Senate, so even though the House Judiciary Committee moved forward today. The articles now move to the full House.
If passed, the matter moves to the Senate, but Baick said impeachment only stands a chance if the politicians are going to cross party lines.
“Mathematically, 18 Republicans would have to cross party lines to find the president guilty in the Senate and for the vote next week in the House, 19 Democrats would have to cross party lines. I don’t suspect that’s going to happen,” Baick said.
The full-house vote will be taking place some time next week.
If passed. a trial would follow in the Senate, potentially next month.
