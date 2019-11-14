SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Deval Patrick officially announced this morning his bid for the 2020 presidential election.
The former Massachusetts governor coming into an already crowded field of Democratic candidates. His announcement come less than three months before the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.
Patrick made the announcement early this morning, launching a video to social media, then headed straight to the New Hampshire state capitol in Concord, NH Thursday to file the appropriate paperwork for the upcoming primary - just hours after launching his presidential bid officially, via an on-line video.
Western New England University history professor John Baick told Western Mass News that, at this late stage in the game, gaining traction in an already crowded field of candidates might prove to be difficult.
"What it does is distract attention from a field that has been working for quite a long time," Baick explained.
The question: will the former Massachusetts governor be able to break into the top four polling candidates - former vice president Joe Biden, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, and South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
"It's not going to dilute the field. Basically, it’s a stew and Deval Patrick is maybe an ice cube. It will cool things off maybe a tiny bit, but he is not going to poll highly. He doesn't have the money, he doesn't have the backers," Baick noted.
With the entrance of Patrick, that brings the number of candidates with ties to Massachusetts running for president to three, including Senator Warren and former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld, who is running for the Republican nomination.
"There is something about this state, that Boston is the hub, the center of the universe. There is something in the air or the water where people think very idealistically and they think that they have their moment and they have to contribute," Baick added.
Patrick explored a presidential run last year, but opted out. Whether his campaign will gain traction at this late stage, time will tell.
"I think he really believes that now is his time and now is his moment, whereas the rest of the country and certainly the Democratic party is very uncomfortable. He wasn't invited to this party. They sent him an invitation last year and he didn't take it, so why is he here now," Baick said.
