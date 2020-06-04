SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The numerous protests and the demands for justice over the death of George Floyd has been heard around the world.
In addition to the nationwide pandemic we are still in, there is no doubt that 2020 will be a crucial chapter in American history.
The images and videos we have seen across the country of protesters demanding justice has become one of the most important moments in modern day history.
“It has taken on the scale and scope that it has beyond Trayvon Martin or Michael Brown and will it lead to profound change? Radical change? Will it go beyond the usual cause for police reform?” said Gary Jones, professor of U.S. history and African American studies at American International College.
Jones spoke to Western Mass News over Zoom about the important lessons the protests over Floyd’s death will bring for years to come.
“One of the things that stands out is the harm against the black body in various forms and that violence has waxed and weaned and takes different forms, but thus far, it seems to be a constant in early and modern American history,” Jones explained.
Jones said it’s important right now for everyone to educate themselves on African American history, focusing on the changes and progress African Americans have made through the persistence of racism and their fight for equality.
“I think, over time, African Americans - as a community - have shown the compacity and developed inner resources and when they have the space, they resisted and they’ve contributed to their greater emancipation and freedom,” Jones noted.
However, Jones also wants people take note of the reoccurring issues they continue face as a race.
“Why did Emmett Till have that impact? Well, one thing, because of changes occurring at the time already, but one thing was Emmett Till’s mother courageously had an open casket on the funeral and his photograph of the impact, literally the physical impact and result of being lynched was seen by African Americans, Americans in the world,” Jones said.
He explained the image that was shared of Emmett Till opened the eyes to many Americans, the same way the video of the Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd’s neck has.
“I guess modern cellphones have had the same impact,” Jones said.
Although Floyd’s death was tragic, Jones is hopeful that something good will come of it and changes will be made.
“I would like to see, in my lifetime, a third reconstruction to make sure every individual and every group shares in the equality of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness that they are not excluded,” Jones said.
