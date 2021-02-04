SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The big Sunday showdown is drawing closer as Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the defending champs - Kansas City Chiefs. But they're not the only ones preparing for the big game.
Selective media members are also getting ready for Sunday, including one from western Mass.
Springfield College Communications Professor Kyle Belanger is not only virtually teaching his class from Tampa Bay, but he's also working on Radio Row, where he will be covering the Super Bowl game itself.
This is Belanger's seventh Super Bowl as part of the media. He is also teaching his class in western Mass. in real-time, bringing students inside virtually to the scene.
On Radio Row, he's working as a producer and creating segments gearing up for the game day. This is on some of the most popular radio stations in the nation.
Western Mass News caught up with Belanger, who said the atmosphere is different due to the pandemic.
"The fan zone is next to empty, so the atmosphere is unlike anything I've ever seen before for the Super Bowl, and it's unlike anything I hope to experience [it] again," he said. "It's such an honor. I wear it with such pride that I am a professor that's training the next generation of people to carry this torch forward. It's an absolute honor, it's a badge of courage, and it's something I wear so proudly. "
Belanger told Western Mass News he was chatting with his students moments ago. He said that although the pandemic has taken a toll on their interactions, bringing them into a live scene such as this is arguably better than sitting in the classroom on a regular day.
He also added that he brought a lot of Springfield College gear, like masks and t-shirts, to represent the area.
