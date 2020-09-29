SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off tonight in the first of three presidential debates.
The two will take on six different topics over the 90 minute time period.
This debate will be like no other. As the candidates will be socially distant, they are advised not to shake hands.
The audience will be smaller than usual and there is one moderator to keep both men on task.
The candidate’s records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election are on the agenda tonight.
The Trump campaign has painted Biden as someone who stays in his basement and is not mentally tough to be commander-in--chief.
American International College Professor Bob Ravens-Seger told Western Mass News it hasn't been a typical lead-up to an election for Biden in the midst of COVID-19.
“He has started to come out onto the campaign trail in the time after the convention in a limited way, in a safe way,” Raven-Seger said.
We found one AIC senior who is looking forward to the match-up.
“I think that this debate will be a very good opportunity for Joe to show exactly what he's made of. He performed extremely well in 2008 and 2012 with the vice-presidential debates,” said Mariah Mauke.
Ravens-Seger shared how he expects this first face-off to play out.
“I think it may start out kind of normally, but as a matter of substance, I think that Trump will try to rattle Joe Biden to try to create distractions like he did with Hillary when he kind of stood behind her and kind of loomed behind her. Joe will probably say that this is happening on your watch. You own this. The buck stops with the president,” Ravens-Seger explained.
The debate starts at 9 p.m. on the networks of Western Mass News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.