SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Thursday, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will face-off in the final presidential debate before the November 3 election.
Trump and Biden have one last chance to win over the American people on a national stage, but Western New England Professor John Baick believes most Americans already know who they are voting for.
“This debate is not going to change a lot of minds and it doesn’t have to. It is possible that even with large gaps in the overall popular vote, that this election will come down to 10,000 votes in one county, a thousand votes in one town, so the election is still very much up for grabs,” Baick explained.
Baick told Western Mass News what he believes each candidate needs to do to win the debate and ultimately the election.
“For the president, he needs to almost reinvent himself, almost convince the American people - specifically undecided voters - that he has a plan, that he has a vision for his second term that he can lead us in to…For Vice President Biden, he simply needs to be steady. He needs to show the American people that his plan, his approach is one of science, which is one of reason, one of calm is the right one to be.” Baick noted.
A different element for tonight’s debate includes that microphones will be muted at times. The goal is to avoid the chaos that occurred in the first debate, so at the start of each segment of this debate, each candidate will be given two minutes to answer an initial question.
During that portion, the opposing candidate's microphone will be muted.
After they give their answers, both microphones will be unmuted to allow for discussion.
“There are going to be moments when there will be eye rolling, moments where the president or Vice President Biden try to use body language. There are a lot of things that can happen with the sound off,” Baick said.
Baick added another prediction for tonight’s debate.
“Also, expect the name Hunter Biden to come up a lot tonight, even when it has nothing to do with the questions,” Baick noted.
With millions of Americans already taking advantage of early voting, Baick said this election is going to be close.
“It’s going to come down to about seven states that could break all one way or break the other away or somewhere in between,” Baick said.
Baick went on to say no matter who you plan on voting for in this election, you should vote as soon as possible to make sure your voice is heard this election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.