SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Next week's presidential debate is now in doubt as President Donald Trump said he won't participate in a virtual format.
This comes the day after the first and only vice-presidential debate.
“I think, for a lot of people, last night’s debate was reassuring. Whether you’re a Democrat or a Republican or in between, you saw these debates at least as a formal return of what a debate is supposed to look like and sound like,” said Western New England Professor John Baick.
Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris faced off in the first and only vice-presidential debate Thursday night, sat 12 feet apart, and were separated by plexiglass.
Baick noted the candidates were talking past each other and the moderator.
“There were times where they answered the questions directly and times where quiet specifically said, ‘I’m going to answer something else.’ Both Harris and Pence had a job to do,” Baick noted.
The Commission on Presidential Debates announced Thursday the second presidential debate would be held virtually due to the president’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
“If someone is infected, they need to isolate for two weeks. Based on that, to have an in-person would be irresponsible. It would be dangerous, so they said we are going to go virtual. We are going to do what millions of American kids have done,” Baick added.
However, President Trump announced he would not participate in a virtual debate, saying he would hold a rally instead.
“I think, personally, that they made a mistake in turning down this virtual format, but the president will do what he wants to do…I am certain we are going to see something because the Trump campaign desperately needs something,” Baick explained.
The president’s campaign proposed delaying the two remaining debates by a week to allow for in-person debates.
Hours later, Joe Biden’s deputy campaign manager released the following statement reading in part:
“Given the President's refusal to participate on October 15th, we hope the Debate Commission will move the Biden-Trump Town Hall to October 22, so that the President is not able to evade accountability. The voters should have a chance to ask questions to both candidates, directly.”
The president agreed to the October 22 debate, but asked that a third debate be added on October 29.
Biden rejected this, stating it was too close to the election.
Baick told Western Mass News that he doesn’t think all the back-and-forth will change Americans minds on who they plan to vote for, but it does pose another concern.
“I think a lot of people’s opinions have been baked in, but some of this comes down to turnout. It comes down to ‘Will I go in a time when there’s a virus? Will I go on election day when lines will be long? Will I go when I’m not enthusiastic about my candidate?’…Until inauguration day in 2021, I think it’s very uncertain what’s going to happen and this is something I have never thought in my life before.”
