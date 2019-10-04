(WGGB/WSHM) -- A local program aimed at helping those battling addiction was in the national spotlight on Friday.
Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi appeared on the nationally-syndicated show 'The Doctors' on Friday to discuss his department's Section 35 addiction treatment program at Stonybrook Stabilization and Treatment Centers.
Section 35 allows the court to order someone who has a substance abuse to treatment if there is a good chance they may harm someone, or themselves.
Cocchi participated in a round-table debate on the issue of using prison-based treatment for addicts.
One of the questions he was asked: where does the money come to pay for the programs?
"That's the great part of our program. Because we're not insurance-based, the average stay at our program is 48 days. The average stay for an insurance-based program is 21 to 24. [Dr. Drew - oh not out here. It's five days out here] Okay, but that's what we call a spin drive. You are so at-risk of overdose, harm, and death when you are clean and walking out sober, but with zero support services. We have a robust after-care system for each person who walks out of our addiction treatment center," Cocchi explained.
Also participating in today's program was a prisoner's legal services attorney from Boston and a mother whose son died in a prison-based treatment program and was civilly committed.
