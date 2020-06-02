HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Peaceful protests and prayer vigils across western Mass showed one message today -- unity.
Law enforcement, protesters and elected officials all agree the officer who put his knee on George Floyd’s neck is wrong. They’re all feeling pain, but they are coming together by standing together.
Protesters in Holyoke marched from City Hall down to the police station. They wanted their voices to be heard. People of all races came together to show others to take a stand against racism.
“As a black man, when I see someone tolerating racism, honestly it's enraging,” said Lezlie Campbell, a protester. “If you sit by and let it continuously happen, you're contributing to the problem that's further dividing America.”
“It's really simple,” protester Tainena Fluitt said. “If a police officer kills someone or arrests someone unjustly or really commits a crime in general, they should be held accountable just like we're held accountable.”
Members of the Holyoke Police Department are angry with what happened to Floyd. The city’s police chief joined the march at the request of the protesters.
“I think what happened was outrageous,” Chief Manny Febo said. “It was infuriating. I understand that. I haven't found a police officer that I know that agrees with that. I think they're all upset. It sets us all back. It's just a bad thing for everybody in the community. I had no problem coming down and marching with them.”
“We said it was egregious,” Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood said. “We said it was indefensible, and it was. The officer belongs in jail. I think he's on his way there. We're all aware what happened is horrible, but we're all about also showing you what we've done and how we are different.”
Clapprood joined elected officials, religious leaders and Black Lives Matter protesters in a prayer vigil outside Springfield City Hall for George Floyd. She mentioned how she stands with the peaceful protesters and is willing to march with them.
Protesters on Main Street in Springfield were chanting Black Lives Matter.
As people were driving by, they beeped their horns and held their fists up in the air to protesters.
Some of the men even laid on the ground, put their hands behind their backs, turned their heads and said, “I can't breathe.”
They want everyone to understand and join in on advocating for the cause.
“When you put all of the pieces of the puzzle together, it creates this big beautiful picture together,” protester Karlos Reyes said. “And that's what we're trying to do. We're trying to just create unity and love for gay rights, women’s rights, black rights, George Floyd. For all of America, it’s time, it’s love.”
The marches in honor of Floyd will continue this week with another planned in Springfield for Wednesday afternoon starting at Central High School and ending at the city’s Police Department.
