CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A pub in Chicopee, benefiting from a national fundraiser to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic. The movement is called the Barstool Fund, started by the New York media company Barstool Sports.
Bill Herchuck has a moment when he realized his small family-owned and operated business, Atlas Pub & Kitchen, had a chance at surviving the pandemic.
“I need all the help I can get," he said.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy personally called to tell him the Barstool Fund chose them to receive money to help them through the pandemic.
"Sure, enough we clicked on it, and Dave was talking to me, and I was like, 'I don’t know what to say! I don’t know what to say, Dave.' When he told me we were recipients of the money, I just, why us, you know?" he added.
Atlas Pub is a 40-year-old spot started by Bill's parents in the ’80s. It wasn't until the pandemic hit that they added the kitchen to keep the doors open while still following state guidelines.
"I said, 'Oh my god, how are we going to open my doors?' So I spoke to a couple of business owners and asked how they open their doors, and they told me they got to put in the kitchen and serve food," he explained. "It was quite an investment. It was about $20,000."
While customers are coming back thanks to that investment, the need to pay off the loan, keep their staff paid, and turn a profit is real. That's why their twin sons suggested turning to the Barstool Fund.
"We were one of 10,000+ businesses out there that sent in videos, and how did they choose a little neighborhood bar in Chicopee, Massachusetts?" said Matt Herchuck of Atlas Pub & Kitchen.
The fund started with half a million dollars from the guys at Barstool alone, and with the help from donors, at last check, they've raised nearly $19 million and have helped 80 businesses.
"They have promised to support the business for a few months to get this through this pandemic," Herchuck explained. "If that’s three months, six months, whatever."
Moving forward, the Herchucks know they still have a lot of hard work ahead, but this money gives them hope, they'll make it to the other side.
"We are determined to keep this place running, determined. No matter how hard it’s going to be," he added. "Do we deserve it? Yes, we do. Do you other places deserve us? Yes, they do. Why we got picked? We don’t know, but it’s quite the thing they get us through this pandemic. Help us pay these bills."
If anyone is interested in donating or applying for help from the Barstool Fund, you can click here.
