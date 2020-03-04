NORTHAMPTON/WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As the coronavirus continues to spread across the world, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker advised all colleges, universities, and high schools to cancel their trips abroad.
Some schools here in western Mass are now canceling planned overseas trips.
Western Mass News spoke with Superintendent John Provost of Northampton Public Schools, who said their school trip to Italy could be canceled once it is approved by the school committee.
Exciting trips for high school students to Europe are being halted after the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide.
"As you know this morning the governor issued guidance advising schools to cancel trips," Provost said.
The governor of Massachusetts encouraged all colleges, universities and high schools to cancel their trips abroad.
Something Provost is taking very seriously and possibly canceling a week-long trip for the high school Latin students going to Italy.
"We believe this is an important step to take for the safety of our students and as well as the health of the larger community," Provost explained.
Several high schools in western Mass are following suit.
In Greenfield Public Schools, a trip to Spain in April and others in the summer have been canceled.
What would have been a fun trip to Italy and Denmark has been canceled for students in Westfield.
Western Mass News caught up with mother of four, Stephanie Haskins from Westfield who told Western Mass News, schools are taking the necessary precautions.
"At schools, they are just making users they are washing their hands and they are just using a little extra hand sanitize not touching there face and all that type of stuff," Haskins said.
The Northampton School Committee will vote next week on if students should go to Italy.
